Champaign man charged with burglary, theft
A Champaign man accused of breaking into an Urbana home and stealing faces six to 30 years in prison if convicted. Meyale Chapple, 22, of the 400 block of East Washington Street was charged Thursday with residential burglary and felony theft in connection with a burglary Wednesday night in the 900 block of Crestwood Drive on Wednesday.
