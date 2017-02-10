Attorney error leads to new trial

A Champaign man convicted by a jury of possessing drugs intended for sale has been granted a new trial due to his attorney's error in her trial questioning of him. Judge Heidi Ladd on Thursday ruled that one of Urbana attorney Diana Lenik's questions to Juvon Mays, 35, during his November trial on weapons and drug charges opened him up to questioning by the prosecution about his criminal history, information intended to be off limits to the jury.

