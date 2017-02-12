Area history, Feb. 12, 2017
In 1917, the big battle of the legislative session in Springfield was to be opened the next day with the scheduled passage of the statewide prohibition amendment by the Senate. The bill was then set to go to the House Temperance Committee.
