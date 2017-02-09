A flurry of activity

A flurry of activity

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The News-Gazette

With snow falling all around, work continues Wednesday on the site of Carle's new facility at the intersection of Staley and Windsor roads in rural Champaign. - State Climatologist JIM ANGEL said the 3 inches of snow Champaign-Urbana received on Wednesday nearly doubled the year's snowfall total: "We got 1.6 inches in January and nothing to speak of in February until Wednesday."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Urbana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C... 13 hr Brexit 3
New Catering Business in Town Jan 29 wanna Know 2
News U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f... Dec '16 Geezer 1
News U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f... Dec '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News (Left to right) Kenora Mayor David Canfield, On... Nov '16 Wynne Libs Kelly ... 1
Who is Dexter Pettis? Aug '16 DesiringHim 1
News New African-American Cultural Center coming to UI (Dec '15) Feb '16 Ned Diggers 23
See all Urbana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Urbana Forum Now

Urbana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Urbana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Hong Kong
 

Urbana, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,841 • Total comments across all topics: 278,740,152

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC