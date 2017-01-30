Witness who was shot before testifyin...

Witness who was shot before testifying sentenced for having guns

An Urbana man who was shot repeatedly the night before he was to testify in a Champaign County murder trial last summer has pleaded guilty to his own weapons offenses. Demetrius Lane, 20, whose last address was in the 2000 block of Philo Road, pleaded guilty in December to unlawful possession of a sawed-off shotgun and possession of a firearm without a valid firearm owner's identification card.

