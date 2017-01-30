Witness who was shot before testifying sentenced for having guns
An Urbana man who was shot repeatedly the night before he was to testify in a Champaign County murder trial last summer has pleaded guilty to his own weapons offenses. Demetrius Lane, 20, whose last address was in the 2000 block of Philo Road, pleaded guilty in December to unlawful possession of a sawed-off shotgun and possession of a firearm without a valid firearm owner's identification card.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Urbana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Catering Business in Town
|Jan 29
|wanna Know
|2
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|Geezer
|1
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|(Left to right) Kenora Mayor David Canfield, On...
|Nov '16
|Wynne Libs Kelly ...
|1
|Who is Dexter Pettis?
|Aug '16
|DesiringHim
|1
|New African-American Cultural Center coming to UI (Dec '15)
|Feb '16
|Ned Diggers
|23
|Photography art show showcases gender diversity (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|The Anti-Flower C...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Urbana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC