'We're all in this together'

A simple inquiry about logistics for the National Women's March on Washington led to a promotion Chelsea Rennert didn't expect. The Champaign 26-year-old is now the official lead for the Champaign-Urbana group headed to the Jan. 21 march, the day after the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

