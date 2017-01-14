Weekend Planer: His dream lives on
The Rev. Claude Shelby Sr., pastor of Champaign's Salem Baptist Church, holds his portrait of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in the church's sanctuary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Urbana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Catering Business in Town
|6 hr
|bergie
|1
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|Geezer
|1
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|(Left to right) Kenora Mayor David Canfield, On...
|Nov '16
|Wynne Libs Kelly ...
|1
|Who is Dexter Pettis?
|Aug '16
|DesiringHim
|1
|New African-American Cultural Center coming to UI (Dec '15)
|Feb '16
|Ned Diggers
|23
|Photography art show showcases gender diversity (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|The Anti-Flower C...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Urbana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC