Urbana trio charged with home invasion

Friday Jan 27

Three Urbana people are due back in court in March after being charged Friday with home invasion and mob action in connection with a late Thursday night attack on an Urbana man. Assistant State's Attorney Dan Clifton said two men and a woman were arrested shortly after midnight Thursday in connection with an attack on the ex-boyfriend of the woman.

