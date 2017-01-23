Urbana seeking options for increased cycling
Already a community recognized for its biking friendliness, Urbana recently approved a new plan to, in part, encourage more residents to ditch the steering wheel and get behind handlebars. Urbana's 2016 Bicycle Master Plan, authored by the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission, is an update of a 2008 version.
