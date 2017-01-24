Urbana schools facilites committee ready to report on elementaries

On Tuesday, Urbana schools' facilities committee will likely finalize three recommendations it plans to give to the school board this spring concerning elementary schools. At its last meeting, the group discussed one of the three topics it's been assigned to study this school year: "Is Urbana well served by the number, size, and location of our elementary schools? If not, what are possible solutions?" - The school board should look into purchasing 15 to 20 acres of land in north Urbana for the purpose building a seventh elementary school in the next 15 to 20 years.

