Urbana man pleads guilty to conspirac...

Urbana man pleads guilty to conspiracy to dismember a human body

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: WAND-TV Decatur

A Champaign man charged in connection with the 2016 dismemberment of 24-year-old Ashley Gibson's remains has pled guilty to a conspiracy charge. The Champaign County State's Attorney's Office tells WAND News that Javon Tate, 20, pled guilty to conspiracy to dismember a human body.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Urbana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f... Dec 7 Geezer 1
News U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f... Dec 7 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News (Left to right) Kenora Mayor David Canfield, On... Nov '16 Wynne Libs Kelly ... 1
Who is Dexter Pettis? Aug '16 DesiringHim 1
News New African-American Cultural Center coming to UI (Dec '15) Feb '16 Ned Diggers 23
News Photography art show showcases gender diversity (Jun '15) Jun '15 The Anti-Flower C... 1
Where to dispose of compost? (May '15) May '15 lcmantaray 1
See all Urbana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Urbana Forum Now

Urbana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Urbana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Urbana, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,153 • Total comments across all topics: 277,695,354

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC