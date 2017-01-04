Urbana man gets 11 years after chargi...

Urbana man gets 11 years after charging at police with gun

An Urbana man who admitted having a loaded gun when he charged at police last year, asking them to shoot him, has been sentenced to 11 years in prison. However, Dancel Thatch, 32, who last lived in the 800 block of MacArthur Drive, was not present to hear Judge Heidi Ladd's sentence Wednesday.

