Urbana man charged with burglary in theft of brother's electronics

Cody A. Watson, 24, who listed an address in the 2100 block of Monroe Drive, was charged Thursday with felony residential burglary. He was released on his own recognizance and is due back in court Feb. 21. According to a sheriff's office report, officers were called to Watson's brother's home in the 1900 block of Patrick Henry Circle, Urbana, on Nov. 14 after receiving a report of a residential burglary.

