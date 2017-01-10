Urbana man arrested after break-in at business
An Urbana man on probation for stealing from a Champaign business last summer has been arrested again for allegedly trying to break in to a business in Urbana. Kamareion Barber, 21, of the 800 block of East Oakland Avenue, was charged Monday with attempted burglary for allegedly trying to break in to the Master Wireless business at 510 E. Cunningham Ave. about 3:20 a.m. Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Urbana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|Geezer
|1
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|(Left to right) Kenora Mayor David Canfield, On...
|Nov '16
|Wynne Libs Kelly ...
|1
|Who is Dexter Pettis?
|Aug '16
|DesiringHim
|1
|New African-American Cultural Center coming to UI (Dec '15)
|Feb '16
|Ned Diggers
|23
|Photography art show showcases gender diversity (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|The Anti-Flower C...
|1
|Where to dispose of compost? (May '15)
|May '15
|lcmantaray
|1
Find what you want!
Search Urbana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC