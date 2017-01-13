Urbana flag-burner explains motives after filing lawsuit over arrest
Bryton Mellott of Urbana, joined by one of his attorneys, Rebecca Glenberg of the ACLU, recounts his experience being arrested by Urbana police and his five-hour stay in a jail cell during a press conference Thursday at the Hyatt Place Hotel in Champaign after he filed a lawsuit against the officers involved. URBANA - An Urbana man who burned an American flag in July and was arrested and detained by police for doing so said he undertook the protest to speak out against gun violence and violence "against members of my queer community and against every community considered to be 'other.'
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Urbana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|Geezer
|1
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|(Left to right) Kenora Mayor David Canfield, On...
|Nov '16
|Wynne Libs Kelly ...
|1
|Who is Dexter Pettis?
|Aug '16
|DesiringHim
|1
|New African-American Cultural Center coming to UI (Dec '15)
|Feb '16
|Ned Diggers
|23
|Photography art show showcases gender diversity (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|The Anti-Flower C...
|1
|Where to dispose of compost? (May '15)
|May '15
|lcmantaray
|1
Find what you want!
Search Urbana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC