Urbana flag-burner explains motives a...

Urbana flag-burner explains motives after filing lawsuit over arrest

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: The News-Gazette

Bryton Mellott of Urbana, joined by one of his attorneys, Rebecca Glenberg of the ACLU, recounts his experience being arrested by Urbana police and his five-hour stay in a jail cell during a press conference Thursday at the Hyatt Place Hotel in Champaign after he filed a lawsuit against the officers involved. URBANA - An Urbana man who burned an American flag in July and was arrested and detained by police for doing so said he undertook the protest to speak out against gun violence and violence "against members of my queer community and against every community considered to be 'other.'

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Urbana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f... Dec '16 Geezer 1
News U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f... Dec '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News (Left to right) Kenora Mayor David Canfield, On... Nov '16 Wynne Libs Kelly ... 1
Who is Dexter Pettis? Aug '16 DesiringHim 1
News New African-American Cultural Center coming to UI (Dec '15) Feb '16 Ned Diggers 23
News Photography art show showcases gender diversity (Jun '15) Jun '15 The Anti-Flower C... 1
Where to dispose of compost? (May '15) May '15 lcmantaray 1
See all Urbana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Urbana Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Champaign County was issued at January 13 at 4:17AM CST

Urbana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Urbana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Urbana, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,278 • Total comments across all topics: 277,866,090

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC