Urbana desegregation pioneers to receive accolades today

As neighbors residing in the first subdivision in Urbana to allow black people to buy new homes, the group of six took on a task that proved to be both difficult and pioneering: desegregating the Urbana school district. Fifty-plus years later, Carlos and Willeta Donaldson, Paul and Shirley Hursey, Jo Ann Jackson, and Evelyn Underwood - who dared to ask the Urbana school board to take on the task of integrating black students into predominately white schools - will be honored at today's Countywide Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration at Parkland College.

