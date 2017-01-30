UPDATED: Killeen says UI working to protect international students, faculty
University of Illinois President Tim Killeen is reassuring international students and faculty that the school is working to protect them in light of President Donald Trump's executive order limiting immigration. In a mass email Monday morning to students, faculty and staff, Killeen strongly recommended that students and scholars who might be affected by Trump's order delay travel outside the U.S. until a fuller assessment is made and legal challenges are resolved.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Urbana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Catering Business in Town
|Sun
|wanna Know
|2
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|Geezer
|1
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|(Left to right) Kenora Mayor David Canfield, On...
|Nov '16
|Wynne Libs Kelly ...
|1
|Who is Dexter Pettis?
|Aug '16
|DesiringHim
|1
|New African-American Cultural Center coming to UI (Dec '15)
|Feb '16
|Ned Diggers
|23
|Photography art show showcases gender diversity (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|The Anti-Flower C...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Urbana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC