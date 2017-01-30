UPDATED: Killeen says UI working to protect international students, faculty

University of Illinois President Tim Killeen is reassuring international students and faculty that the school is working to protect them in light of President Donald Trump's executive order limiting immigration. In a mass email Monday morning to students, faculty and staff, Killeen strongly recommended that students and scholars who might be affected by Trump's order delay travel outside the U.S. until a fuller assessment is made and legal challenges are resolved.

