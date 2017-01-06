Unit 4 settles former worker's lawsuit for $75,000

Just before winter break, the Champaign school board approved a $75,000 settlement agreement with a former employee who filed a federal lawsuit against the district claiming discrimination and violations of the Americans With Disabilities Act. Scott Christenson had been an employee with Unit 4 for 18 years, working in the transportation department as a bus driver and, at the time of his termination, as a teacher aide and hall monitor at Central High School.

