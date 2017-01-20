UI trustees approve tuition freeze, enrollment expansion plan
The University of Illinois will open its doors to more Illinois students for the next five years, and for at least one more year, the price won't go up. Trustees on Thursday agreed to keep in-state freshman tuition flat for the third straight year and gave their blessing to a plan that would increase enrollment at the UI's three campuses by 15 percent by 2021.
