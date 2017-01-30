Top of the Morning: Jan. 30, 2017
Matt Suppes studies a test tube through 3D glasses at LabEscape at Lincoln Square in Urbana on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. The U of I Physics Department's project, where participants have to solve science puzzles to proceed, locating the missing Dr. SchrA denberg and saving the free world from nuclear disaster.
Urbana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Catering Business in Town
|Sun
|wanna Know
|2
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|Geezer
|1
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|(Left to right) Kenora Mayor David Canfield, On...
|Nov '16
|Wynne Libs Kelly ...
|1
|Who is Dexter Pettis?
|Aug '16
|DesiringHim
|1
|New African-American Cultural Center coming to UI (Dec '15)
|Feb '16
|Ned Diggers
|23
|Photography art show showcases gender diversity (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|The Anti-Flower C...
|1
