Tom's #Mailbag, Jan. 27, 2017

Tom's #Mailbag, Jan. 27, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 27 Read more: The News-Gazette

This week's mailbag includes questions about Attorney General Lisa Madigan's controversial court filing Thursday, a photo of Esteban Tomas, vintage photos of the Boneyard, city parkways, a U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis town hall, the history of political demonstrations in C-U, a new park in Champaign, Urbana recycling and the need for some Sangamon River notoriety. "The Champaign County Young Democrats' official crowd-counter estimated the number of marchers at 5,800 in Saturday's Women's March on CU.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Urbana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Catering Business in Town 20 hr wanna Know 2
News U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f... Dec '16 Geezer 1
News U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f... Dec '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News (Left to right) Kenora Mayor David Canfield, On... Nov '16 Wynne Libs Kelly ... 1
Who is Dexter Pettis? Aug '16 DesiringHim 1
News New African-American Cultural Center coming to UI (Dec '15) Feb '16 Ned Diggers 23
News Photography art show showcases gender diversity (Jun '15) Jun '15 The Anti-Flower C... 1
See all Urbana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Urbana Forum Now

Urbana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Urbana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. China
 

Urbana, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,506 • Total comments across all topics: 278,388,669

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC