Tom's #Mailbag, Jan. 27, 2017
This week's mailbag includes questions about Attorney General Lisa Madigan's controversial court filing Thursday, a photo of Esteban Tomas, vintage photos of the Boneyard, city parkways, a U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis town hall, the history of political demonstrations in C-U, a new park in Champaign, Urbana recycling and the need for some Sangamon River notoriety. "The Champaign County Young Democrats' official crowd-counter estimated the number of marchers at 5,800 in Saturday's Women's March on CU.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Urbana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Catering Business in Town
|20 hr
|wanna Know
|2
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|Geezer
|1
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|(Left to right) Kenora Mayor David Canfield, On...
|Nov '16
|Wynne Libs Kelly ...
|1
|Who is Dexter Pettis?
|Aug '16
|DesiringHim
|1
|New African-American Cultural Center coming to UI (Dec '15)
|Feb '16
|Ned Diggers
|23
|Photography art show showcases gender diversity (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|The Anti-Flower C...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Urbana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC