Tom's #Mailbag, Jan. 27, 2017

This week's mailbag includes questions about Attorney General Lisa Madigan's controversial court filing Thursday, a photo of Esteban Tomas, vintage photos of the Boneyard, city parkways, a U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis town hall, the history of political demonstrations in C-U, a new park in Champaign, Urbana recycling and the need for some Sangamon River notoriety. "The Champaign County Young Democrats' official crowd-counter estimated the number of marchers at 5,800 in Saturday's Women's March on CU.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.