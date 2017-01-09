Speeding arrest leads to drug, other ...

Speeding arrest leads to drug, other charges

An Urbana man pulled over for speeding Saturday evening faces a series of drug and other charges when he appears back in court Thursday. Devontae Q. Varner, 26, who listed an address in the 300 block of Stebbins Dr., Urbana, was arrested for speeding, illegal transportation of liquor, no certificate of car title, possession of a controlled substance, obstructing justice, possession of cannabis and disobeying a police officer.

