Some parts of Illinois dealing with ice-covered roadways

Freezing rain and cold temperatures are causing highways and roads in some parts of middle and southern Illinois to become ice covered. At least one serious crash occurred on Interstate 57. Authorities are asking motorists to avoid highways, if possible.

