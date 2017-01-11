Should checking phone records after serious crashes be standard practice?
Nationally, nearly 3,200 people were killed and around 431,000 were injured in crashes involving distracted drivers in 2014. In September 2006, Matthew Wilhelm, a 25-year-old mechanical engineering graduate who worked for Caterpillar, was cycling on the shoulder of a two-lane highway east of Urbana when he was fatally struck from behind.
