Open Scene Urbana workshops kick off ...

Open Scene Urbana workshops kick off February 24

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: WAND-TV Decatur

A Champaign-based music producer who has worked with Prince, Coolio, Chuck D, and other artists will lead the first Open Scene Urbana workshop on February 24 and 26. The workshops, hosted by the City of Urbana and the Urbana-Champaign Independent Media Center and funded through a National Endowment for the Arts grant, will be held at 202 South Broadway Avenue. The Urbana Public Arts Commission selected Derek Linzy to host the first workshop, with Andrea Perkins, Mother Nature, and Hill L. Waters hosting future workshops.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Urbana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Catering Business in Town Jan 14 bergie 1
News U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f... Dec '16 Geezer 1
News U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f... Dec '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News (Left to right) Kenora Mayor David Canfield, On... Nov '16 Wynne Libs Kelly ... 1
Who is Dexter Pettis? Aug '16 DesiringHim 1
News New African-American Cultural Center coming to UI (Dec '15) Feb '16 Ned Diggers 23
News Photography art show showcases gender diversity (Jun '15) Jun '15 The Anti-Flower C... 1
See all Urbana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Urbana Forum Now

Urbana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Urbana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Bin Laden
  4. American Idol
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Urbana, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,352 • Total comments across all topics: 278,327,775

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC