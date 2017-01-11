No-show sentenced to prison for drugs

A Champaign man who failed to show up for his sentencing Wednesday for possessing cocaine was sentenced anyway to three years in prison. In late November, a jury convicted Pettigrew, 24, of the 1500 block of Hedge Road, of possessing about 4 grams of cocaine, which police found near where he had been seated on a patio at the Prairie Green apartment complex on Urbana on June 1. Assistant State's Attorney Joel Fletcher argued for at least three years in prison for Pettigrew, who has prior convictions as a juvenile for criminal damage to property and possession of a handgun, and as an adult for obstructing identification, obstructing justice and consumption of liquor by a minor.

