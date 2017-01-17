NAMM Honors C.V. Lloyde Audiovisual For 150 Years Of Service In Music Products Industry

C.V. Lloyde Audiovisual owner/president Stephen Morris receives the Milestone Award from NAMM president/CEO Joe Lamond for 150 years of service in the music products industry. At this week's 2017 NAMM show in Anaheim, C.V. Lloyde Audiovisual of Champaign-Urbana, IL was honored with the National Association of Music Merchants Milestone Award for 150 years of service in the music products industry.

