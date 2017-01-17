NAMM Honors C.V. Lloyde Audiovisual For 150 Years Of Service In Music Products Industry
C.V. Lloyde Audiovisual owner/president Stephen Morris receives the Milestone Award from NAMM president/CEO Joe Lamond for 150 years of service in the music products industry. At this week's 2017 NAMM show in Anaheim, C.V. Lloyde Audiovisual of Champaign-Urbana, IL was honored with the National Association of Music Merchants Milestone Award for 150 years of service in the music products industry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ProSoundWeb.
Add your comments below
Urbana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Catering Business in Town
|Jan 14
|bergie
|1
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|Geezer
|1
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|(Left to right) Kenora Mayor David Canfield, On...
|Nov '16
|Wynne Libs Kelly ...
|1
|Who is Dexter Pettis?
|Aug '16
|DesiringHim
|1
|New African-American Cultural Center coming to UI (Dec '15)
|Feb '16
|Ned Diggers
|23
|Photography art show showcases gender diversity (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|The Anti-Flower C...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Urbana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC