Man sentenced to 15 years for Urbana robbery

A 21-year-old Champaign man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for his role in a robbery in Urbana last year. Cortlyn Hill, who last lived in the 200 block of West Vine Street, pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Roger Webber to aggravated robbery.

