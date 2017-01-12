Man sentenced for gun crime in absentia arrested in burglary

An Urbana man sentenced last week to prison for a gun offense even though he didn't show up was arrested late Wednesday after leading Champaign police on a bit of a pursuit. Dancel Thatch, 32, who last lived in the 800 block of MacArthur Drive, was charged Thursday with residential burglary and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude police.

