Man sentenced for gun crime in absent...

Man sentenced for gun crime in absentia arrested in burglary

An Urbana man sentenced last week to prison for a gun offense even though he didn't show up was arrested late Wednesday after leading Champaign police on a bit of a pursuit. Dancel Thatch, 32, who last lived in the 800 block of MacArthur Drive, was charged Thursday with residential burglary and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude police.

