Man arrested in Gilman truck stop sho...

Man arrested in Gilman truck stop shooting

20 hrs ago

Jason D. Sanders, of West Memphis, Ark., is being held in the Iroquois County jail after he was arrested for shooting a man at the Pilot Travel Center in Gilman on Tuesday. The 36-year-old Sanders is charged with attempted murder and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

