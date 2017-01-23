Man admits role in nursing home sex s...

Man admits role in nursing home sex scheme

The second of four men criminally charged with taking sexual advantage of women with dementia in a Champaign nursing home in 2015 has admitted involvement in the bizarre sex scheme. Dean Goble, 22, a former Vermilion County man now serving a penitentiary sentence in Mount Sterling, pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Heidi Ladd to a single count of attempted aggravated criminal sexual assault, admitting that he took a substantial step toward sexually assaulting a woman who lived in the Bickford Cottage, 1002 S. Staley Road, C, in May 2015.

