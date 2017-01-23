Man admits role in nursing home sex scheme

The second of four men criminally charged with taking sexual advantage of women with dementia in a Champaign nursing home in 2015 has admitted involvement in the bizarre sex scheme. Dean Goble, 22, a former Vermilion County man now serving a penitentiary sentence in Mount Sterling, pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Heidi Ladd to a single count of attempted aggravated criminal sexual assault, admitting that he took a substantial step toward sexually assaulting a woman who lived in the Bickford Cottage, 1002 S. Staley Road, C, in May 2015.

