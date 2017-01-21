Local women's march began with buses at UI campus
Hours after Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president, about 100 women carrying signs and sporting pink hats packed onto four charter buses outside the Activities and Recreation Center on the University of Illinois campus. Destination: the nation's capital, where they'll join a crowd coming from across the country in a reported 2,000-plus other buses for today's Women's March on Washington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Urbana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Catering Business in Town
|Jan 14
|bergie
|1
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|Geezer
|1
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|(Left to right) Kenora Mayor David Canfield, On...
|Nov '16
|Wynne Libs Kelly ...
|1
|Who is Dexter Pettis?
|Aug '16
|DesiringHim
|1
|New African-American Cultural Center coming to UI (Dec '15)
|Feb '16
|Ned Diggers
|23
|Photography art show showcases gender diversity (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|The Anti-Flower C...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Urbana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC