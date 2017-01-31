Immigration ban: Situation for some UI students 'very unstable'
Zahra Shamsi, 27, an Iranian studying for her doctorate in chemical engineering at the University of Illinois, is shown Monday at Roger Adams Laboratory in Urbana. She hasn't been home in two years, and President Donald Trump's executive order banning travelers from seven countries, including her own, has her worried that she won't be able to take a planned trip home in summer.
