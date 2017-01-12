Illinois high court weighs in on hosp...

Illinois high court weighs in on hospital tax-exemption case

Hospital executives in Illinois last week fought before the state Supreme Court to maintain not-for-profits' property tax exemption. In the case before the state Supreme Court, the city of Urbana and other taxing bodies argue that the local Carle Foundation Hospital should pay property taxes despite a state law that allows such exemptions if the property in question is used exclusively for charitable purposes.

