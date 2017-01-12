High Court hears arguments over hospi...

High Court hears arguments over hospital tax exemptions

An attorney for Carle Foundation Hospital told the court Thursday the General Assembly had a right to create a path for not-for-profit hospitals to keep exemptions that allows them to not pay property taxes. Steven Pflaum told the high court the 4th District Appellate Court erred a year ago when it ruled the law unconstitutional.

