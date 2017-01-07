For rural Urbana farmer, solar power is cool

After installing solar panels at his Blue Moon organic farm, Jon Cherniss will be relying on the sun not only to grow his vegetables come summer, but cool them, too. The ground-mounted solar array that was installed in September is designed to provide up to 50 percent of the electricity used on his rural Urbana farm, powering lights, coolers that keep the veggies fresh, fans that circulate air in the greenhouses and more.

