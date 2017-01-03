Emergency Winter Shelter for Men Open...

Emergency Winter Shelter for Men Opens in Champaign-Urbana

The emergency men's shelter will be available for those seeking a warm place to stay, beginning tomorrow through the end of March. It's the only emergency shelter of its kind in the Champaign-Urbana area.

