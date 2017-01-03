Discovery of body in Urbana being inv...

Discovery of body in Urbana being investigated as homicide

The Champaign County Sheriff's Office has released more information regarding the discovery of a body on Urbana's north side Tuesday morning. Officials say Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to the 5600 block of North Lincoln Avenue for a report of a person laying in a plowed field.

