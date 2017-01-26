Did Urbana's cat rules create a ratastrophe?
With the city's rat population reportedly on an uptick, Mayor Laurel Prussing says she'll be looking into reasons why. Norma Linton, representing the West Urbana Neighborhood Association, told Prussing at this week's Mayor's Neighborhood Safety Task Force meeting that rats have been infesting her neighborhood and pest-control personnel reported seeing them throughout the city.
