Crash claims two Decatur women

Two Decatur women have died as a result of a single-vehicle crash in southeastern DeWitt County that happened late Monday night. DeWitt County Coroner Randy Rice said the women, Tabatha M. Dixon, 21, and Hannah Rice, 20, were in a car westbound on Illinois 10 about a half-mile west of Friends Creek Road when the car left the road for an unknown reason and rolled over into a field about 11:20 p.m. Rice said both women were ejected; he was fairly certain that Miss Dixon was driving and that she was not wearing a seatbelt.

