Churches' emergency shelter for men opens Friday
It took months of community meetings, but homeless men of Champaign-Urbana will finally have a temporary place to sleep out of the cold seven nights a week, starting Friday. Two Champaign churches, Faith United Methodist and First Presbyterian, will be opening as overnight winter emergency shelters and share the service between them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.
