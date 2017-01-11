Champaign school board OKs familiar f...

Champaign school board OKs familiar firms for projects

The same firms that helped the district form its plans for the $183.4 million referendum, approved by voters in November, will now assist Unit 4 in the construction process. All four firms approved this week by the school board will be a part of the district's project management team, which will oversee construction projects at six Unit 4 schools, plus the development of athletic facilities.

