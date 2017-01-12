Champaign man sentenced for bank robb...

Champaign man sentenced for bank robberies in IL and IN

URBANA A Champaign man will serve over 10 years in federal prison for bank robberies he committed in east central Illinois and northwestern Indiana between October and November 2015. 30-year-old Darryll S. Coleman has been ordered to serve a total of 11 years and five months in federal prison.

