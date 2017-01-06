Champaign man gets 10 years for weapons, escape charges
A Champaign man who was out on bond on a weapons offense when he escaped from police who had arrested him for another weapons violation has been sentenced to 10 years in prison. Judge Heidi Ladd agreed to recommended Marcus D. Craig, 27, of the 400 block of Clearwater for the Department of Corrections' drug-treatment program.
