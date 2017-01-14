Champaign man arrested over 2 break-ins

A Champaign man who was free on bond in a theft case has been arrested again in connection with break-ins to two Champaign houses earlier this month. Michael Grayson, 41, who listed an address in the 500 block of Alabama Avenue, was arraigned Friday in two separate cases for a residential burglary Wednesday night in the 1100 block of West Green Street and burglary to a vacant home in the 400 block of Charles Street on Monday.

