Champaign County Sheriff's Office investigating December 27 armed robberies

The Champaign County Sheriff's Office is investigating a pair of armed robberies that happened at Circle K gas stations in Savoy and Urbana during the early morning hours of December 27. Deputies say the first robbery happened in the 400 block of North Dunlap Avenue in Savoy at about 1:37 a.m. According to the investigation, a man entered the store, displayed a firearm, took an undisclosed amount of cash, and left the building. The suspect was described as a white male with a thin build, standing 5'2" tall, and wearing a mask, blue gloves, blue jeans, tan boots, a multi-colored hooded sweatshirt, and a white, gray, and black backpack with orange trim.

