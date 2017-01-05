C-U's 2016 was much warmer, a little bit drier

Carle Foundation Hospital grounds crew member Michael Senkpiel keeps the ladder steady for colleague Jeremiah Jacobs as they brave the biting cold while removing holiday decorations from Carle's sidewalk lights Wednesday along University Avenue in Urbana. Champaign-Urbana was much warmer and slightly drier than normal in 2016, according to statistics from the Illinois State Water Survey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.