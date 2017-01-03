Body found north of Urbana

Body found north of Urbana

Chief Deputy Allen Jones of the sheriff's office said a body was reported found outside on North Lincoln Avenue extended, north of Interstate 74, about 10:50 a.m. Jones said preliminary information is that an employee of a business not far away spotted the body.

