Area history, Jan. 6, 2017

In 1917, Roy Lambkin, 25, shot and killed his wife, Emma, in their apartment at the Peddicort Flats, Market and First streets, Champaign, and was a fugitive, with city and county officers making every effort to locate him. It was believed that Lambkin returned to his home to make sure that his wife was dead after fleeing the scene.

