Area history, Jan. 25, 2017

In 1917, it became known this morning through the Chicago newspapers that Congressman William B. McKinley of Champaign had given $12,000 to the University of Illinois for the erection of an infirmary for the use of students and faculty members. "It brings up the total gifts of Congressman McKinley for the benefit of the students of the UI to over a quarter of a million dollars," said UI President Edmund James, "and it brings up the total gifts to the university from private parties during the last five years to half a million dollars."

